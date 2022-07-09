ASEAN+2022 Police Music Festival opens

Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security said that the ASEAN Plus 2022 Police Music Festival is a special musical event under the theme of praising the loves of the homeland, the country and the tradition of the people’s police force of Vietnam and ASEAN countries.
The Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam desired that the festival will be an opportunity to introduce the image of the friendly country and hospitable people of Vietnam to international friends, and contribute to strengthening the cooperation relationship between the Vietnamese police and the police of other countries and affirming that Vietnam, the capital city of Hanoi and the Vietnamese police are ready to be reliable partners and responsible members of the international community.
Additionally, the music event aims at improving culture, art and mutual understanding of national cultural identity, country, people and the development process of the police force of Vietnam and other countries.
The ASEAN Plus 2022 Police Music Festival lured eight music troupes with over 400 musicians and dancers. Of these, there were six music bands from police forces of Brunei, China, Japan, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines and two music bands from the host country of Vietnam.
In the program framework, nearly 100 musicians and dancers of Vietnam’s police force performed songs bringing the message of the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam on the traditional solidarity, cooperation and friendship between the police forces of countries in the fight against transnational crimes towards peace and the benefit of the people of each country.
The Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam desired that the festival will be an opportunity to introduce the image of the friendly country and hospitable people of Vietnam to international friends, and contribute to strengthening the cooperation relationship between the Vietnamese police and the police of other countries and affirming that Vietnam, the capital city of Hanoi and the Vietnamese police are ready to be reliable partners and responsible members of the international community.
Additionally, the music event aims at improving culture, art and mutual understanding of national cultural identity, country, people and the development process of the police force of Vietnam and other countries.
The ASEAN Plus 2022 Police Music Festival lured eight music troupes with over 400 musicians and dancers. Of these, there were six music bands from police forces of Brunei, China, Japan, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines and two music bands from the host country of Vietnam.
In the program framework, nearly 100 musicians and dancers of Vietnam’s police force performed songs bringing the message of the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam on the traditional solidarity, cooperation and friendship between the police forces of countries in the fight against transnational crimes towards peace and the benefit of the people of each country.
Some images captured at the ASEAN Plus 2022 Police Music Festival: