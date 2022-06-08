Around 60,000 trees to be planted in Central Highlands

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on June 8 launches the 2022 “One million tree - For a green Vietnam” program.

The movement aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of forests and green trees to people, the significance of water resources, forest and tree protection, and contribution to building resilience to the impacts of climate change, Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Bui Quang Huy said.



The program is expected to reach a goal of planting 60,000 trees in watershed forests in areas of around 40 hectares in the Central highland provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong in response to the Government’s campaign on planting one billion trees by 2025 and the HCYU Central Committee’s target on planting 100 million trees in the 2021-2025 period.

The “ One million tree - For a green Vietnam ” event calls on union members and young people to participate in activities, such as tree photo contest, video-making contest, virtual races of walking and running by registering the "Green Commitment" and "Green Actions" program.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Vietnamplus