Around 1.86 million students lack digital devices for online learning

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son

The Ministry of Education and Training has launched guidance on the online teaching and semester examinations that focus on the core contents. The lessons will be deepened when students go back to in-person classroom learning.



The Covid-19 pandemic has forced teachers and students to adapt to a new educational context of distance learning. However, over 1.867 million students have not currently got any digital devices for online learning caused many students to drop out of school. Solving this problem is more urgent than assessing of the quality of online course delivery. In some localities, the quality of online learning is just as good as it get, especially remote and disadvantaged areas, the Minister emphasized.

The Ministry of Education and Training has mobilized around 140,000 computers to help students to study online and plans to make inspections of the quality of online learning after the school reopening. It’s definitely in-person learning is more beneficial to students than online learning, he added.

Deputy Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh of HCMC speaks at the event.

The Minister stressed that schools need to make an academic level classification to define the student's levels when they return to schools.

Answering to the question of Deputy Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh of HCMC, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that the ministry had working sessions on assessment of the quality of distance learning with the local Departments of Education and Training and has collected opinions from experts about bringing individual’s behaviors on social media networks into a main subjects in school.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh