It could take 500 years to get such relentless rain, said experts.



The torrential rain that lashed the central localities has caused extensive damage to property and left many areas flooded.

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, police officers, and militias urgently made an effort to help affected people reach safe ground.

Rescue mission on a street in Cam Le District's Hoa Tho Dong Ward in Da Nang at 2 am on October 15. Floodwater rise, local people in Hue City use boats for travelling. Flood damaged cars and motorbikes on Le Duan Street in Da Nang The landslide happens on a section of National Highway 1A running through Hai Van Pass Rescue force helps people reach safe place in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City Rescue force helps disabled people to safe place in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City Leaders of Lien Chieu District's Hoa Khanh Nam Ward, Da Nang City hands over the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's gift to Ms. Vo Huynh Nguyen Thao.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh