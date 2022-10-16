  1. National

Armed forces, policemen help people overcome floods

The central coastal city of Da Nang was smashed by heavy rains and floods that are described as an extremely intense event engulfing the whole area on October 14.
It could take 500 years to get such relentless rain, said experts.
In addition, the widespread and heavy rains submerged the neighboring province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The torrential rain that lashed the central localities has caused extensive damage to property and left many areas flooded.
Rescue forces made up of military personnel, police officers, and militias urgently made an effort to help affected people reach safe ground.
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 1 Rescue mission on a street in Cam Le District's Hoa Tho Dong Ward in Da Nang at 2 am on October 15.
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 2 Floodwater rise, local people in Hue City use boats for travelling.
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 3 Flood damaged cars and motorbikes on Le Duan Street in Da Nang
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 4 The landslide happens on a section of National Highway 1A running through Hai Van Pass
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 5 Rescue force helps people reach safe place in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 6 Rescue force helps disabled people to safe place in Hai Chau District, Da Nang City
Armed forces, police officers help people overcome floods ảnh 7 Leaders of Lien Chieu District's Hoa Khanh Nam Ward, Da Nang City hands over the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's gift to Ms. Vo Huynh Nguyen Thao.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

