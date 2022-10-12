Armed force climbing hills, crossing streams move people away from flooded areas

Soldiers have to climb hills and cross rivers and streams to arrive in the Nui Hamlet. Soldiers had to climb hills and cross rivers and streams to arrive in the Nui Hamlet in Nuoc Lay Village, Ba To District’s Ba Ngac Commune which is home to eight households with a population of 35. There are only 18 elderly, women and children in the hamlet while young people work far away from home.



On October 11, heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in the Nui Hamlet. Military force crossed the mountain and a stream with a rope to move people away from flooded areas to a safe place.

Quang Ngai Province evacuated 412 households with 1,129 people to safety on October 10-11 as floodwaters rose.

The Provincial Military Command mobilized more than 250 soldiers and militias to help people move their property to safety, deal with landslides in Ka Tinh hydropower plant in Tra Bong District’s Tra Lam Commune and went on duty on flooded streets and landslides to prevent people from high-risk areas.

Military force crossing a stream with a rope to move people away from flooded areas to a safe place.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh