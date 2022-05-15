App-based cab booking service asked to protect passengers’ personal data

Localities must be responsible for monitoring and strictly handling violations in accordance with the laws, said the ministry.



Many passengers have recently made complaints about their records and information that have been shared in public forums on social platforms by drivers after a conflict between the two sides happened in the process of using the app-based vehicle services, causing embarrassment.

Customers’ names, addresses, phone numbers and private information have been leaked when they use app-based taxi services.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh