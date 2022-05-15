  1. National

App-based cab booking service asked to protect passengers’ personal data

SGGP
The Ministry of Transport asked provinces and cities, app-based cab booking service and drivers to comply with cybersecurity regulations to protect against unauthorized access to or use of customer records or information that could result in substantial harm or inconvenience to any customer.
App-based cab booking service asked to protect passengers’ personal data ảnh 1
Localities must be responsible for monitoring and strictly handling violations in accordance with the laws, said the ministry.
Many passengers have recently made complaints about their records and information that have been shared in public forums on social platforms by drivers after a conflict between the two sides happened in the process of using the app-based vehicle services, causing embarrassment.
Customers’ names, addresses, phone numbers and private information have been leaked when they use app-based taxi services.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more