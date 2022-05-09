An Giang Truc Lam Zen Monastery inaugurated

At the inauguration ceremony



The Zen monastery is located on an area of around 15 hectares at Dong Son 1 Commune in Thoai Son District’s Nui Sap Town. Starting in November 2017, the construction includes 18 items and costs more than VND200 billion (US$8.7 million).

The work contributes to the promotion, protection, and preservation of Buddhist culture and heritage; and the connection of historical relic sites and the local traditional culture of the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh underlined the religious, historical, and architectural value of the work. The new monastery and tower will help preserve traditional and cultural values while developing local tourism, he said.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh (R) congratulates the inauguration of An Giang Truc Lam Zen Monastery An Giang Truc Lam Zen Monastery



By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh