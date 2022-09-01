  1. National

An Giang receives 26 more Vietnamese citizens rescued from Cambodian casino

Cambodia and the Vietnamese Embassy in the neighboring country this morning handed over 26 Vietnamese citizens to An Giang Province.
An Giang receives 26 more Vietnamese citizens rescued from Cambodian casino ảnh 1 26 Vietnamese citizens have their health checked after they enter the country. 
Of these, there was a young man in a group of 42 employees who had previously unsuccessfully fled from Rich World casino on August 18. 
After these people entered Vietnam through Tinh Bien International Border Gate, An Giang Province, they have their health checked and been performed immigration procedures.

Among the citizens, 11 cases were rescued from Rich World casino where 42 employees tried to swim across the Binh Di River from the Cambodian casino leading to Vietnam on August 28. 

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

