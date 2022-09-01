An Giang receives 26 more Vietnamese citizens rescued from Cambodian casino

26 Vietnamese citizens have their health checked after they enter the country.
Of these, there was a young man in a group of 42 employees who had previously unsuccessfully fled from Rich World casino on August 18.
After these people entered Vietnam through Tinh Bien International Border Gate, An Giang Province, they have their health checked and been performed immigration procedures.
Among the citizens, 11 cases were rescued from Rich World casino where 42 employees tried to swim across the Binh Di River from the Cambodian casino leading to Vietnam on August 28.
