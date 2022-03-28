An Giang Province spends over US$23 mln for Chau Doc bridge project

The People’s Committee of An Giang Province this morning organized a groundbreaking ceremony of Chau Doc bridge in Vinh My Ward, Chau Doc City. This is a component project under an inter-regional route from Tan Chau Commune to Chau Doc City connecting with the provinces of Dong Thap and Kien Giang.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Du, Director of the An Giang Province Traffic and Agricultural Construction Investment Project Management Board which is the project investor, the Chau Doc bridge crossing Hau River has a total length of 667 meters, a width of 14 meters connecting Tan Chau Town and Chau Doc City. Therefore, Tan Chau will not be an oasis anymore.This is a component project under 21-kilometer-long inter-regional connecting provinces of Kien Giang, An Giang and Dong Thap. The project has a total investment of around VND2,130 billion (US$99 million) from the Central budget and counterpart capital of the Mekong Delta of An Giang.It is expected that the project will be finished by the end of 2024. In particular, the Chau Doc bridge and the 3.5-kilometer-long connecting route are set to be completed in 33 months.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Huyen Huong