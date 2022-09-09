All karaoke parlors must have escape route: PM

Customers in a karaoke bar



The Government Office yesterday issued directions of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the fire situation and security and order at karaoke business establishments.

Following the tragedy in An Phu karaoke parlor in the Southern Province of Binh Duong, the Prime Minister asked people's committees in provinces and cities to strengthen inspection and tighten the state management of karaoke facilities. Local administration must conduct inspection and review of karaoke parlors in the area, severely throwing a book on violating establishments and resolutely revoking business licenses.

Moreover, inspectors should determinedly suspend the operation of establishments that do not meet the conditions for fire prevention and fighting.

Additionally, municipal and provincial people’s committees should mobilize their entire machinery of state in communicating and supervising karaoke venues.

At the same time, people's committees and responsible agencies in localities ought to strictly implement the state management of karaoke venues. Heads of the local government will be held accountable if karaoke parlors in their jurisdictions are unqualified or operated without permission.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Public Security to direct the drastic implementation of solutions to ensure security and order, fire prevention, and fighting at karaoke service establishments.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to direct the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism to review business licensing and karaoke activities. Local administration should set up inspection teams to pay visits to karaoke establishments.

At the same time, amendments and supplements in the direction of stricter regulations on the licensing of karaoke services should be considered as per the PM’s direction including regulations on the validity period of karaoke service business licenses. Moreover, the issuance of karaoke licensing must base on conditions on fire prevention, fighting, security, and order of competent authorities. Furthermore, more severe sanctions will be imposed on karaoke establishments that violate the present law.

Under the PM’s direction, the Ministry of Industry and Trade should coordinate with the Vietnam Electricity Group to provide solutions for electrical safety management (after electricity meters) at karaoke bars. Simultaneously, local authorities must keep an eye on advertising, marketing and business activities of alcohol and beer at karaoke establishments.

The Ministry of Construction must guide localities to strictly implement the appraisal and grant of construction permits and design of fire prevention and fighting, especially karaoke bars.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan