Airlines asked to make plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine

Illustrative photo

The carriers should report the plans to the CAAV before March 2, the agency said in a recent document, saying it will inform the airlines about the conduct of the repatriation flights following instructions of the Government and the Ministry of Transport.

Bamboo Airways said it has sketched out plans to bring Vietnamese citizens back from Ukraine right after it was assigned by the Government and ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and the CAAV, following the eruption of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

On February 26, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also signed a dispatch on the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine.

The dispatch, sent to ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government, and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, said since February 24, the armed conflict in Ukraine has spread in a fast and complicated manner, directly threatening the life safety and assets of people and businesses, including that of around 7,000 Vietnamese living in Ukraine, mainly in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv.

In such a situation, one of the top concerns of the Party, State, Government and Prime Minister is to ensure the highest security and safety of lives, assets and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine and related areas, said the document.

VNA