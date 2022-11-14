Additional US$60 mln proposed for My An – Cao Lanh expressway

Illustrative photo



According to the proposal, the project has a total length of 26.56 kilometers with its starting point connecting with N2 in My An Town, Thap Muoi District and its ending point at An Binh Intersection, Cao Lanh District in Dong Thap Province.

In the first phase, the project has its scale of four lanes with a total investment of more than VND6,280 billion (US$253 million) while the Prime Minister had approved the investment of VND4,771 billion (US$192 million) previously.Of which, the cost of compensation and site clearance support shall be VND969 billion (US$39 million), increasing VND353 billion (US$14.2 million); cost for construction and equipment purchasing will be more than VND3,988 billion (US$160 million), surging VND791 billion (US$32 million) and the back-up cost will be around VND227 billion (US$9 million).

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong