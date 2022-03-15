ACV requests Dong Nai Province to hand over site for Long Thanh Airport in March

Up to now, Dong Nai Province has handed over 1,285 hectares out of 1,810 hectares serving for the Long Thanh airport's area and 220 hectares out of 722 hectares of reserved land.According to the approved design and construction measures for leveling and drainage, excavated land used for the first phase will be transferred to the Western CHC Street under the former Long An Commune which has not been handed over and the land dedicated for the next phase shall be gathered at the reserved area. However, the slow hand-over process impacted the project implementation.
For this reason, the ACV requested the locality to hand over 525 hectares under the airport area and 502.1 hectares under the reserved area in March to promptly implement land mine clearance and hand over the site to the joint-stock contractor to timely start works meeting the Prime Minister’s direction.