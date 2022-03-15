Activities toward orphaned children due to Covid-19

The organizers offer scholarships to orphaned children in Thu Duc City.



Additionally, the units presented VND1 million(US$43.8) in cash and gifts to encourage them to soon overcome the losses and focus on studying.In the recent Covid-19 pandemic wave, there were nearly 400 orphaned children with the difficult circumstance in Binh Duong Province.The organizers offered ten scholarships to needy orphaned children aged seven to 16 years in Thu Duc City.

By Xuan Trung, Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong