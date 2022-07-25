Activities mark war invalids, martyrs’ day

Mr. Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat (3rd, L); Ms. Truong Thi Mai, member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organization (4th, L) along with the province’s leaders and local people attend the candle lighting ceremony which was held at the special national relic site of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel. The event was jointly organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province marking the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

More than 3,000 young people of Quang Tri Province lit up candles to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction. The ceremony which was held at the special national relic site of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel saw the presence of Mr. Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat; Ms. Truong Thi Mai, member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organization along with the province’s leaders and local people.

The special art program themed “Aspiration for peace" at the Giai Phong (Liberation) square on the bank of Thach Han River aimed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 81-day-and-night combat to protect Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022) with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists.

Former State President Truong Tan Sang (3rd, R) attends the inauguration ceremony of a temple commemorating fallen soldiers at the Ca Roong – ATP, a key area during wartime at No.20 in Quyet Thang Road in Quang Binh Province’s Bo Trach District. Former State President Truong Tan Sang offers gifts to children and needy people of the Ma Coong ethnic minority group in Thuong Trach Commune, Quang Binh Province’s Bo Trach District. The temple commemorating fallen soldiers at the Ca Roong – ATP area

On the same day at the Road No.9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the People’s Committees of HCMC and Quang Tri Province organized a tree planting ceremony in national martyrs’ cemeteries in Quang Tri Province and launched the journey called “Vietnam’s youth - Continue writing the story of peace”.









In related news, a death anniversary of the ten young female volunteers who were killed during an air attack on the location in 1968 was organized at the Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province's Can Loc District. A temple commemorating fallen soldiers was inaugurated at the Ca Roong – ATP, a key area during wartime at No.20 in Quyet Thang Road in Quang Binh Province’s Bo Trach District, Quang Binh Province. Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education; and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province's Can Loc District. Local people offer incense to commemorate ten young female volunteers who were killed during an air attack on the location in 1968 at their death anniversary that is organized at the Dong Loc T- Junction historical site. A candle lighting ceremony is held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site.

