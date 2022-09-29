AAF rescues bear kept in captivity since 2003



Veterinarian Ly Mai Han said that the bear currently has no health problems. The bear was named Marmalade (Orange Jam).

This bear has been mobilized by Forest Protection Department No. 1 under the Hanoi Forest Protection Department, and the owner's family voluntarily transferred it to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center.

The bear, the ninth of its kind, was transferred by the Hanoi Forest Protection Department this year and the 14th bear to be rescued by the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in 2022.

The rescued bear is a female, weighing about 160kg, and about 19 years old so far. The bear owner shared that he raised bears mainly for the purpose of being ornamental in the barn at the end of the orchard. The bear was fed with fruit and milk.

According to information from Forest Protection Department No. 1, seven bears are being kept in captivity at home in Me Linh District. The authorities are continuing to encourage these owners to soon hand over to the conservation center.

Vets are checking the bear's health condition



By Van Phuc – Translated by Dan Thuy