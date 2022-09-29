  1. National

AAF rescues bear kept in captivity since 2003

SGGP
This morning, the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF), a Hong Kong-based charity that seeks to end cruelty to animals in Asia, rescued a bear that has been kept in captivity since 2003 when it was a young panda bear weighing only about 12kg at a household in Phuc Loi ward in Hanoi’s Long Bien District.
AAF rescues bear kept in captivity since 2003 ảnh 1 AAF rescues bear kept in captivity since 2003

Veterinarian Ly Mai Han said that the bear currently has no health problems. The bear was named Marmalade (Orange Jam).
This bear has been mobilized by Forest Protection Department No. 1 under the Hanoi Forest Protection Department, and the owner's family voluntarily transferred it to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center.
The bear, the ninth of its kind, was transferred by the Hanoi Forest Protection Department this year and the 14th bear to be rescued by the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in 2022.
The rescued bear is a female, weighing about 160kg, and about 19 years old so far. The bear owner shared that he raised bears mainly for the purpose of being ornamental in the barn at the end of the orchard. The bear was fed with fruit and milk.
According to information from Forest Protection Department No. 1, seven bears are being kept in captivity at home in Me Linh District. The authorities are continuing to encourage these owners to soon hand over to the conservation center.
AAF rescues bear kept in captivity since 2003 ảnh 2 Vets are checking the bear's health condition

By Van Phuc – Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags:

Other news

See more