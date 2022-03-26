Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien



Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has just signed decisions to award certificates of merit from the Prime Minister to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in the movement of Vietnamese young entrepreneurs, outstanding young people in 2021.

Specifically, three persons recommended by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for their outstanding achievements in the Vietnamese Young Entrepreneurs movement, contributing to building Socialism and defense of the Fatherland were awarded the Prime Minister's certificate of merit.

They are Ms. Pham Thi Bich Hue, Vice President of Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors cum General Director of Long An International Port Management and Operation Company in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An; Mr. Dang Van Diem, Member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, Chairman of the Dong Nai Young Entrepreneurs Association, Director of Thong Quan Company in the Southern Province of Dong Nai; Mr. Vo Son Dien, Member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, Chairman of Binh Duong Young Entrepreneurs Association, Marketing Director of Becamex Industrial Development and Investment Corporation - one member limited IDC Corp in the Southern Province of Binh Duong.

Additionally, the Prime Minister's Certificates of Merit were awarded to six individuals recommended by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union as the outstanding young Vietnamese people in 2021.

They are swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang from the Quang Binh Sports Training and Competition Center in the Central Province of Quang Binh, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien at 15/6A Quang Trung in HCMC’s Go Vap District, Dr. Do Doan Bach from Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital’s Cardiology Institute, Head of Digital Platform Department of Viettel Network Corporation Luu Duc Phong, Head of Maritime Department Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Tien Duy of Ship 016 in Brigade 162 of Navy Service’s Region 4 under the Vietnam People's Army, CEO of ITS International Information Technology Solutions Company Vu Gia Luyen at Sannam Building in 78 Duy Tan in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy