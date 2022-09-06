Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association Bui Thi Thom speaks at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

This afternoon, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union held an information conference on the sixth National Conference praising good farmers in production and business for the 2017 - 2022 period scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13 at the Vietnam - Soviet Friendship Labor Culture Palace in 91 Tran Hung Dao Street and the seventh National Farmers Forum in Hanoi. Party leaders and state leaders will attend the event.

Among 300 delegates attending the conference, there were 235 male delegates accounting for 78 percent and 65 female delegates accounting for 22 percent. Moreover, 44 delegates are ethnic minorities accounting for 15 percent. There were 132 delegates working in agriculture accounting for 44 percent, 49 non-agricultural models accounting for 16 percent and 199 general production and business models accounting for 40 percent.



The oldest delegate is 75-year-old Ngo Van Ban from the Mekong Delta Province of Long An’s Hamlet 1 in My Phu Commune in Thu Thua District and the youngest is 31-year-old Ngoc Tuan in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong’s Lien Nghia Town in Duc Trong District. They grow vegetables with the application of high technology meeting VietGAP standards in addition to the establishment of a cooperative. Another good farmer is 31-year-old Huynh Van Linh hailing from the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum who plants rubber trees, and coffee and raises reproductive cows.

There are 64 specialized farming models, 49 livestock models, 26 crop and livestock farming models, 60 non-agricultural models, and 102 general production and business models. Additionally, there are 38 high-tech models, 93 digital transformation models, 25 organic agriculture models and 19 circular models contributing more than VND10,000 billion to provinces’ budgets and offering more than 5 million employment for local laborers. Good farmers also helped more than 200,000 farming households get out of poverty.

