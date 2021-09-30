67 traffic projects to be started construction in 2021- 2025

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



Among 56 public investment projects, the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway project is the key national project . The Ministry of Transport is collaborating with other ministries, agencies and localities to promptly discuss with the sponsors to soon submit the project proposal to the Prime Minister for approval.

Among the 11 projects under PPP form, there will be five key national ones including the second phase of the North-South Expressway to the east project, the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang expressway project, the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot expressway project, the Hanoi Ring Road No.4 project, the HCMC Ring Road No.3 project.Besides, there will be four expressway projects including Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Dau Giay – Tan Phu, Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa, An Huu – Cao Lanh.The Ministry of Transport also said that 20 other projects will be started works and 23 ones shall be completed this year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong