63 excellent farmers in 2021 acclaimed

Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee of the Vietnam Farmers Pride Program Nguyen Hong Son



The Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association has coordinated with the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to organize the program Vietnamese Farmers Pride for the ninth consecutive year.

The program also included the sixth National Farmers' Forum with this year's theme of Farmers with the digital transformation of agriculture and a workshop on Cashless Farmers' Day.

Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee of the Vietnam Farmers Pride Program Nguyen Hong Son said that many young farmers with outstanding achievements and larger-scale production and higher income were present at this year's award ceremony. Moreover, many Vietnamese farmers apply new production techniques and many farmers participate in the processing and digital transformation chain.

In addition, some farmers who do not have high incomes or have not achieved excellent results in production are shining examples of overcoming difficulties in life contributing to the community.

Some Vietnamese farmers were overwhelmingly badly affected by the disruptive impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in supply chains in the transport and distribution system, but they strived to overcome this to make money, Nguyen Hong Son said.

Mr. Nguyen Hong Son said, in addition to the encouragement of organizations and individuals to apply new models and good practices in production for obtaining achievements, the Vietnam Farmers' Union and governments in localities have been investing in the construction of 18 models and clusters of model for farmers to create outstanding highlights so that the community can follow.

