60th anniversary of Traditional Day of People's Police Force celebrated in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh applauded the police force for their outstanding feats and dedication to building and developing the country, and the national security protection activities, and honored outstanding individuals and organizations of the Vietnam People's Police Force.



He asked all activities of the People’s Police Force and the People's Public Security to strictly ensure the Party’s absolute, direct leadership in all aspects, the State President's domination, and the Government's management.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (4th, L) presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to the People's Police Force.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of congratulations to the People’s Police Force and delegated the force to maintain security, social order, and safety and create a peaceful, stable environment and favorable conditions for national construction and development.



On the same day, the Ministry of Public Security inaugurated a monument themed “People’s Public Security for the people to work” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People's Police Force.

The work placed on Tran Nhan Tong Street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District aims to honor the remarkable contribution of the People’s Police Force and the People's Public Security in maintaining security, social order, and safety.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh