55 people die in traffic accidents during long holidays

An accident between a car and a truck on the Hanoi - Thai Nguyen expressway today (Photo: SGGP)



According to the information, the road accidents were the most kind with 104 cases, killing 55 people whereas there were no traffic accidents on railways and waterways.

The Traffic Police Department said that from the afternoon of April 29 to today, the traffic volume was high due to long holidays and people were returning to their hometowns, traveling and vice versa. Therefore, in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and some main routes to localities with tourist areas, vehicles move slowly.

According to a representative of the Traffic Police Department, this holiday has seen the largest number of vehicles after the outbreaks of the Covid-19 epidemic. Traffic police forces, police officers of other departments, and local authorities have coordinated to regulate traffic flow according to the plans.



Regarding patrolling, control and handling of violations during the past holiday, the traffic police force nationwide checked, detected, and handled more than 24,000 violations, including more than 3,300 people breaching alcohol-related traffic violations while 22 others were positive for drugs. Police officers have collected a total amount of fines of more than VND 26 billion (more than US$1,1 million).

Police officers have seized more than 400 cars, more than 6,000 motorbikes, and more than 70 other vehicles as well as revoked more than 2,600 driving licenses.

Particularly, the Highway Traffic Control Patrol Team of the Traffic Police Department has recorded more than 180 violations, collecting nearly VND700 million in administrative fines and revoking 80 driving licenses.

According to a report by the Traffic Police Department, through the monitoring system for handling traffic safety violations on highways managed by the unit, 450 violations have been recorded.

In addition to alcohol-related traffic violations, overloading and speeding are the most common traffic infractions.





By Do Trung – Translated by Uyen Phuong