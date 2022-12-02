Illustrative photo
The MoT yesterday sent an official letter to the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to accelerate the site clearance implementation for the component projects under the North–South Expressway project to the East for the period of 2021 – 2025.Of these, the component project of Van Ninh – Cam Lo in Quang Tri Province has only been handed over five kilometers, reaching 15.4 percent. Besides, Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon section has handed over only 5.7 kilometers, reaching 9.5 percent. In addition, the two component projects in Binh Dinh Province, including sections of Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon and Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh have been handed over 33.57 kilometers and 8.77 percent, reaching nearly 48 percent and 44.7 percent, respectively.
Notably, Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh section through Phu Yen Province has just handed over only one kilometer, reaching 2.4 percent; the section of Chi Thanh – Van Phong has not been handed over yet. Similarly, in Can Tho City, the section of Can Tho – Hau Giang has zero proportion of site handover and the locality has handed over 2.3 kilometers out of 9.25 kilometers on the connecting route, reaching 24.9 percent.
The Ministry of Transport required the relevant People’s Committees of provinces and cities to direct the relevant departments, agencies and sectors to focus on strictly handling the difficulties and obstacles to push up the site clearance, compensation, support and resettlement and complete the essential procedures to soon hand over the site to promptly start works of the bidding packages in accordance with the schedule.
As for Ho Chi Minh City, Ring Road No.3 project has been set up over 2,000 landmarks and fixed the boundaries for localities.
The municipal Traffic Safety Committee is completing the final steps to submit to the People’s Committee of HCMC to consider and approve the component project of installation and component project of compensation, support and resettlement.