4th session of the 15th National Assembly to open next week

The session is scheduled to close on November 15, Hue said while chairing the meeting of the Party delegation to the NA and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee on preparations for the upcoming event.

Legislators will scrutinise and adopt seven laws and three resolutions, and opine on seven other draft laws, along with reports on the socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022.They will also decide the socio-economic development plan, state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan in 2023, the top legislator said.There will be a question and answer session and thematic supervision, he said, adding that the legislators will make decisions on personnel and other important matters.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who co-chaired the meeting, lauded reforms conducted by the NA over the past time, and agreed with the draft agenda of the session.In his closing remarks, Hue asked the Ministry of Health, the People’s Committee of Hanoi and relevant agencies to closely coordinate with the NA Office in Covid-19 prevention and control during the session.

