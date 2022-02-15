447 employees to be hired for operation of Nhon-Hanoi Station urban railway

The railway in the high section

According to Hanoi Metro, the trains are under testing time. Equipment and automatic ticketing system have been installed at the Train Operating Center and train stations. The project is scheduled to put the 8.5 kilometer elevated section into operation at the end of 2022.

The project needs 624 staff to operate. Far from it, the operation of the elevated section requires 524 staff. Among them, 478 staff will receive training on how to operate and maintain the railway.



This time, Hanoi Metro will recruit leaders and staff for the vacancies of departments of operation, automatic ticketing system, safety supervision and maintenance and repair.

Eligible employees should be at the age of 20 to 45 with suitable degrees. Recruitment will be conducted in March 2022. Successful candidates will undergo training in a few weeks following the company’s plan.



When Nhon – Hanoi Railway station is officially put into operation, new recruits will enjoy a salary from VND6.5 million-VND13 million a month.



In 2020, Hanoi Metro recruited 40 train drivers for the Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station urban railway project with the salary from VND13 million– VND15 million monthly excluding the lunch and bonus, and also recruited 80 safety staff at the same time.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Dan Thuy