4 out of 15 crew members losing contact at sea rescued

The forces and means urgently search for 11 missing fishermen after Binh Thuan Province’s fishing boat incident at sea.



According to the report of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province, at 1:11 p.m. on July 19, Le Minh Thu, a Binh Dinh Province-based captain and owner of the fishing boat BD 96935TS found a basket boat with four fishermen of boat BTh 97478TS on board. They were found alive at about 242 nautical miles east northeast of the position where their boat crashed.



After being rescued, the four fishermen said that all the 15 fishmen moved on two basket boats. Out of seven ones in one of the two basket boats, only four people survived, the rest fishermen died and their bodies had to be thrown out of the boat. The alive people couldn’t exactly define the location where the bodies were pushed into the sea.



Up to now, there is not any information related to the eight people on the remaining basket boat.



In order to timely search and rescue the missings, the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province requested the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to send helicopters to search for the victims of the fishing boat BTh 97478TS in the area near the location where the four fishermen were rescued by the ship BD 96935TS..



Last night, the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province sent an official letter to the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue to request urgent supports in searching for the local fishing boat BTh 97478TS carrying 15 laborers who lost contact on July 10.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong