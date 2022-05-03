4 aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh airport to be built

An aircraft maintenance workshop - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



The facilities all meet the standards of the CAAV, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Each project is expected to be constructed within 24 months from the effective date of the project contract, and the estimated operation time is 25 years from the date of completion of the project.Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province is expected to relieve overloading at the southern metropolis’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is currently the largest in Vietnam.Covering more than 5,580 hectares, it will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district. Its construction has been divided into three phases.In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo each year. This phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.The project started in 2021. Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Vietnamplus