This morning of October 26 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Social Security held a conference to provide periodic information on social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance (UI) in the third quarter.

According to Deputy General Director of Vietnam Social Insurance Le Hung Son, in the third quarter, the indicators on a collection of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance, the coverage of participants basically increased over the same period and compared to the beginning of 2022.

At the same time, the agency announced that the debt of social insurance and health insurance has tended to decrease, paving the way for drastic implementation of regulations contributing to the completion of the targets, plans and tasks set out in 2022.

According to the insurance agency, by the end of September 2022, over 17.08 million people have been participating in social insurance accounting for 37.01 percent of the labor force in the age group and nearly 87.4 million people have bought health insurance reaching 88.4 percent of the population. Moreover, over 14 million people have participated in unemployment insurance reaching 28.3 percent of the labor force age.



In the first third quarters of 2022, social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance benefits have been promptly resolved for over 7.4 million people enjoying sickness benefits. Nearly 895,000 pregnant women have been enjoying the maternity regime, over 683,000 new beneficiaries of unemployment insurance regimes and nearly 106.5 million patients getting medical examinations and treatment with health insurance.

At the same time, Head of the Social Insurance Policy Implementation Department Do Ngoc Tho announced that by the end of September 2022, the Vietnam Social Security had implemented support packages from the Social Insurance Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund for employees and employers that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A total cost of more than VND 47,200 billion was given to Covid-affected people, accounting for 54.3 percent of the total Covid-19 support packages of the Government.

Regarding the implementation results of the Prime Minister's Decision No. 06 approving the Project on Development of the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for national digital transformation in the period of 2022- 2025, with a vision to 2030, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Phuong, Deputy Director of the Information Technology Center, said that as of October 17, there were 3,832,242 health insured patients have been using citizen identification cards with a chip instead of their health insurance cards when going to infirmaries for medical examination and treatment.



Currently, while waiting for the Ministry of Health to issue regulations on groups of basic medical information in the National Insurance Database and the rules on electronic health books, the Vietnam Social Security has developed a plan for Techniques for sharing data that fall within the scope of Decree No. 43/2021 stipulating the national insurance database for building electronic health books under the guidance of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Health as well as complete the technical connection to be ready to provide information on the VnEID application of the Ministry of Public Security, said Mr. Nguyen Hoang Phuong.

After the regulations are issued, the Vietnam Social Security will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Health to officially deploy on the internet.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan