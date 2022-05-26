37 trees in Dak Nong Province recognized as heritage trees

A over-600-year-old Lagerstroemia speciose tree has its diameter of arm spans of ten people.



According to Chairman of South Central Highlands Forestry One Member Limited Company Nguyen Ngoc Binh, the recognized trees have been growing in Quang Truc Commune, Tuy Duc District, Dak Nong Province.

A ancient banyan tree in Quang Truc Commune is recognized as heritage tree of Vietnam.

Through the assessment process, the VACNE concluded that 36 Lagerstroemia speciose trees and one ancient banyan tree in Quang Truc Commune meet the Vietnam heritage tree criteria.

The unit proposed VACNE to recognize a complex of 56 Lagerstroemia speciose trees and an ancient banyan tree in Quang Truc Commune under the management of the South Central Highlands Forestry Company as heritage trees.Mr. Binh said that those recognized trees in Quang Truc Commune are hundreds years old. Notably, there is one over-600-year-old Lagerstroemia speciose tree having its diameter of arm spans of ten people.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong