34 injured after huge explosion in Bac Ninh Province

The explosion happens from the third floor of Seo Jin Auto Company.



Glass doors shattered along with scattered glass causing injured workers.

Workers quickly move out from the factories of the company.

After the incident, the chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Ninh Province directed functional agencies and representatives of Seo Jin Auto Company to encourage victims, urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the explosion.

Right after receiving the information, the functional forces promptly came to the site for rescue operations. By this afternoon, 34 employees were taken to emergency treatment ward at Bac Ninh Province General Hospital, including seven severe workers.Currently, the victims are in stable health condition.Seo Jin Auto is a Korean firm in the field of manufacturing electronic components and it has been operating in Bac Ninh Province for about five years with thousands of workers.

By Nguyen Quoc –Translated by Huyen Huong