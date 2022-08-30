  1. National

34 injured after huge explosion in Bac Ninh Province

34 people have been wounded after a huge explosion heard from gas processing tower pipelines in the third floor of Seo Jin Auto Company Limited, Dai Dong industrial park, Tan Hong Ward, Tu Son City, Bac Ninh Province at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 
34 injured after huge explosion in Bac Ninh Province ảnh 1   The explosion happens from the third floor of Seo Jin Auto Company.
Glass doors shattered along with scattered glass causing injured workers.
Right after receiving the information, the functional forces promptly came to the site for rescue operations. By this afternoon, 34 employees were taken to emergency treatment ward at Bac Ninh Province General Hospital, including seven severe workers.

Currently, the victims are in stable health condition.

34 injured after huge explosion in Bac Ninh Province ảnh 2 Workers quickly move out from the factories of the company.
After the incident, the chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Ninh Province directed functional agencies and representatives of Seo Jin Auto Company to encourage victims, urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the explosion. 
Seo Jin Auto is a Korean firm in the field of manufacturing electronic components and it has been operating in Bac Ninh Province for about five years with thousands of workers.

By Nguyen Quoc –Translated by Huyen Huong

