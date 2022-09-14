300 outstanding farmers honored in Hanoi

Head of the Party Central Economic Commission, Tran Tuan Anh (C) hands over Third Class Labor Medal s to ten outstanding farmers. (Photo: VNA)

The awardees have been successful in implementing agricultural production and trading; applying advanced models of agricultural development and thinking of useful inventions for farming; creating thousands of jobs and helping poor households escape from poverty.



Speaking at the ceremony, member of the Politburo, Head of the Central Economic Commission of CPV, Tran Tuan Anh highly appreciated the role of farmers in developing agriculture and building new-style rural areas

He hoped that outstanding farmers will continue to develop their pioneering role, and ways to be more innovative and creative at work.

He also asked the Vietnam Farmers' Association to continue to provide training to improve the knowledge of farmers; support them to adopt digital transformation; build green and ecological agriculture, circular organic agriculture model and smart agriculture; create cooperation for agricultural development associated with the market demand; and promote advanced farming models.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh