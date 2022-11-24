30 countries register to join Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2022

Major General Nguyen Viet Hung, Deputy Political Commissar of the General Department of Defense Industry ( stand) at the press conference

This afternoon, the Ministry of Defense held a press conference to introduce the exhibition in Hanoi.

Senior Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, informed that 45 international delegations have registered to participate in activities on the sidelines of the exhibition.

At the exhibition, domestic and international defense enterprises will display and introduce combat vehicles, technological solutions, weapons and equipment used for the navy, army, air defense - air force, cyber warfare, and logistical and technical equipment.

Major General Nguyen Viet Hung said that under the consent of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam planned to organize the exhibition from December 8 to 10, 2022 at Gia Lam airport in Hanoi.

The exhibition is organized to strengthen and expand international cooperation and foreign affairs in defense, to build trust between Vietnam and countries around the world; promoting and propagate the capabilities and potentials of technology, weapons and equipment manufactured by the Vietnamese Defense Forces to international friends and people in the country and create conditions for countries, companies, domestic and international enterprises to introduce and display products as well as seek opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of the defense industry.

The exhibition is expected to promote international cooperation in defense technology, diversifying channels of cooperation in technology procurement, receipt and transfer to produce technical and logistical equipment to meet the requirements of foreign countries. Visitors can learn more about the development trends of weapons and technical equipment in the world to propose, choose to purchase, manufacture, and improve weapons and equipment for the army and seek export opportunities for defense products in Vietnam.

Through this exhibition, Vietnam planned to hold exhibitions every two years, including the Vietnam International Defense Exhibition 2024 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of Vietnam’s People's Army.

Vietnam's defense products displayed and introduced at this exhibition include products made by the General Department of Defense Industry, the air defense-air force, the navy, the Military Technology Academy, the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center and the Viettel Group, as well as the Security Industry Agency under the Ministry of Public Security.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan