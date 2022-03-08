287 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine arrive at Noi Bai airport safely

In the event of a need for assistance or evacuation from war areas to return home, Vietnamese in Ukraine and neighbouring countries can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84-965411118, 84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com or representative offices of Vietnam in countries through following phone numbers: Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: 380 (63) 8638999 Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: 79916821617



Vietnamese Embassy in Poland: 0048782257359



Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037



Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia: 421 2 5245 1263, 421 915 419 568.



Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary 36 308 385 699.



Some photos featuring the first Vietnamese people in Ukraine on board to come back to the country.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport presented at the airport to welcome the passengers.This is a humanitarian evacuation flight showing the special attention of the Government which was implemented free of charge to receive Vietnamese people living overseas.To implement the flight smoothly, the Vietnam Embassy in Romania has proactively collaborated with functional agencies in the host country to create favorable conditions, provide comprehensive information and give instructions for citizens to come back to the country.The Vietnam Embassy in Romania directly received citizens from Moldova and took them to Bucharest and the airport; and the foreign affairs agency also collaborated with Vietnamese communities in Romania to arrange means of transport, temporary accommodations and provide essential goods and stuff for Vietnamese people in Romania in advance of the departure to Vietnam.Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is collaborating with relevant ministries, agencies and Bamboo Airways to expectedly perform one more flight on March 9 to bring some 270 Vietnamese citizens from Warsaw, Poland to the capital city of Hanoi in the morning of March 10.

By Minh Anh, Thanh Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong