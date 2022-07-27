2.7 million laborers eligible to receive house rent support from Government

Laborers come to local social security offices for necessary procedures



Accordingly, until July 25, nearly 33,000 enterprises in 61 provinces and cities sent more than 2.5 million documents of their employees who have participated in mandatory social security for house rent support, in compliance with Form 2 in Decision No.08/2022/QD-TTg. With the approval of local offices of Vietnam Socia Security, they will receive a financial aid of VND500,000 (US$21.4) per person per month in no more than 3 months.

Another 152,000 laborers from 9,600 companies in 50 provinces and cities are eligible for this financial aid according to Form 3 of Decision No.08/2022/QD-TTg. These people will receive VND1 million ($42.9) per person per month in no more than 3 months.

This has made a total of nearly 2.7 million workers entitled to receive house rent support from the Government.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Yen Nhi