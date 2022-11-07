227-kilogram bomb discovered during landslide repair on National Highway 5D

Authorities check the bomb after it is discovered at Km7+800 on National Highway 15D. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, while leveling and repairing the road at the landslide point at Km7+800 on National Highway 15D to La Lay International Border Gate in Dakrong District, Quang Tri Province, workers discovered a giant bomb and quickly reported to the Border Guard Station. The border guards protected the area and informed the Quang Tri Mine Action Center (QTMAC).



Receiving information from the QTMAC, the mobile mine clearance team of the Peace Trees Vietnam organization urgently moved to the scene, quickly zoned, and notified the construction unit working nearby to leave the danger area.



After inspection, the bomb was identified as an MK-82 bomb, with a diameter of 274mm, a length of 1.54m, and a weight of 227kg. It meets safe conditions to be moved.



With the joint efforts of the whole team, the bomb was transferred to the gathering place for safe detonation.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Bao Nghi