2021-2030 national master plan scrutinised at Party Central Committee’s plenum

13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum (Photo: VNA)

The discussion was chaired by Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

In the afternoon, the Party Central Committee studied documents and commented on the Report on important works that the Politburo has solved from the fifth to the sixth plenum and the party financial report.

After that, the Politburo held a meeting to comment on the reception and explanation of the contents discussed by the Party Central Committee on the report on the socio-economic situation and the state budget in 2022, and the proposed socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2023 and a financial plan of state budget for 2023 – 2025, and the orientation scheme of the National Master Plan for the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

VNA