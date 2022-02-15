20 nominations for Outstanding Vietnamese Young Citizen Award 2021

In 2021, the Award Council received 138 nominationsfor the award from 48 organizations including thirteen candidates are from ethnic minorities such as Tay, Nung, Muong, Mong, Dao, Hoa, Khmer, and Giay.

The youngest candidate is the eighth-grader Nguyen Nguyen Le, 14 years old, who is a senior student of the Vietnam National Academy of Music’s Faculty of Strings.

youngest candidate is the eighth-grader Nguyen Nguyen Le Nguyen Nguyen Le has won many great prizes at international music competitions, including the first prize of the 28th American International Music Competition in 2021 in the United States, the first prize in the Val Tidone International Music Competition in 2021 in Italy, the first prize at the 13th Luigi Cerritelli International Music Competition in 2021 in Italy, the Gold Award at the 7th Singapore Raffles International Music Competition in 2021 in Singapore, the first prize at the 3rd Nanyang International Music Competition in 2021 in Singapore, the first prize at the 12th Arthur Grumiaux International Young Violinist Competition in 2019 in Belgium.

Nguyen Nguyen Le was also awarded a prize in 2019 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang Among the 20 nominations for this year's award is swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, the most typical athlete of Vietnam's sports in 2021 with outstanding achievements. He participated in the Tokyo Olympics and also won two gold medals at the National Swimming Championships in a 25m swimming pool.

The online voting round for the nominations of the award of 2021 took place from February 14 to 28 on 12 newspapers and some websites of provinces and cities.

List of 20 nominees for the online voting round: 1.Nguyen Le Thao Anh, 19, former student of grade 12 chemistry 1 of the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted 2. Dong Ngoc Ha, 20, from the Department of Biology, University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University in Hanoi 3. Dr. Nguyen Trong Hieu, 34 working at the Australian National University (ANU) 4. Dr. Dao Viet Hang, 35, a lecturer of the General Internal Medicine Department of Hanoi Medical University, Deputy Director of Endoscopy Center of Hanoi Medical University Hospital; Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Gastroenterology 5. Dr. Truong Thanh Tung, 33, Head of New Drug Research Group of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Phenikaa University, Hanoi 6. Ho Xuan Vinh, 35, Deputy Director of Ho Hoan Cau Company, Director of ABACA Vietnam Company. 7. Master Luu Duc Phong, 32 , Head of Digital Platform Department of the Digital Transformation Center, Viettel Network Corporation, Military Industry - Telecommunications Group 8. Vu Gia Luyen, 35, CEO of ITS International Technology Solutions Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Brand Development Joint Stock Company BDS 9. Nguyen Thanh Trung, 30, founder and operator of the game Sky Mavis 10. Nguyen Tien Duy, 27, Head of maritime industry, Ship 016, Brigade 162, Region 4, Naval Service 11. Luong Van Loi, 27, Drug and Crime Prevention Team, Keng Du Border Guard Station, Nghe An Provincial Border Guard Command 12. Vu Ngoc Quynh, 34 , Vice Captain, Internal Political Security Department, Hai Phong City Police 13. Le Xuan Nam, 33, an officer of Division 3, Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security 14. Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, 22. 15. Ho Van Y, 25, an athlete of Thai Son Nam Club 16. Do Doan Bach, 31, working at the Bach Mai Hospital’s Heart Institute. 17. Dang Minh Tri, youth union member at Tam Tri Transport Company. 18. Miss International Peace 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy , 24, studying at Hoa Sen University 19. Nguyen Nguyen Le, 14 from the Faculty of Strings of the Vietnam National Academy of Music 20.Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha, 29, from the Vietnam Music and Dance Theater

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan