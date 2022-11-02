2 expressway projects asking for deadline extension

Accordingly, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), responsible for the construction project of Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway has requested an extension to the end of the third quarter of 2025, 3 years later than the adjusted planned date approved by the Prime Minister in 2020.

At present, the total construction load of its 11 sub-projects is around 80 percent of the progress. However, as the procedures to allocate foreign capital to these sub-projects as well as their counterpart funds have not been completed yet, the main project needs an adjustment for its deadline.

The Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Route project also asked for a deadline extension for Cam Lo – La Son Expressway project until the end of the first quarter next year instead of the end of this year. The reason for this request is continuous heavy rainfall and prolonged flooding due to the recent storms No.5 and No.6, making it impossible for construction workers to fulfill their duty. This project is a part of the major North-South highway project.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam