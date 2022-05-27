2 donated medical shipments suspended at airport due to document lack

Transporting goods by air at Noi Bai International Airport

GDVC stated that a donating shipment entering Vietnam needs the following papers for customs clearance: an incomplete customs declaration and a decision from a competent authority to accept the donation. However, when the mentioned cargoes came to Vietnam, CCoVFF could not display the two necessary papers of a decision from a competent authority to accept the donation and a donation confirmation declaration certified by a financial agency.

In May 2022, essential documents for the customs procedure consist of an incomplete customs declaration and an import permit from the Health Ministry, since the donation confirmation declaration was canceled by the Finance Ministry according to Circular 23/2022/TT-BTC, issued April 6, 2022. CCoVFF still lacks an import permit from the Health Ministry to carry out customs clearance for the two shipments as regulated.

After receiving questions from delegates of the National Assembly, GDVC immediately directed the customs divisions in Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport to contact CCoVFF to reduce storage fee for the cargoes. It also allows CCoVFF to declare the goods and transport them to proper warehouses. Missing documents will be submitted within 30 days.

At 9:30am on May 26, CCoVFF came to the customs division in Tan Son Nhat International Airport for customs procedure for the shipment there. The other located in Noi Bai International Airport will follow the same declaration step soon. CCoVFF is suggested to contact the Health Ministry for missing papers as regulated in Decree No.98/2021/ND-CP, issued by the Government on November 8, 2021.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong