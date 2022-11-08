15th working day of 15th National Assembly's fourth session (Photo:VNA)



Almost the deputies agreed on the necessity to issue a resolution on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city to promote the potential and advantage of the locality, thus speeding up its rapid and sustainable development, towards becoming a center city in the Central Highlands region.

The legislature heard a proposal and a verification one on the draft Law on Bidding (revised), and a proposal and a verification report on the implementation of the Law on Immigration related to the “place of birth” information on the passport.NA deputies also disscussed another draft resolution on the pilot of the auction of car registration plates, during which the majority of them agreed with contents in the Government's report on the draft resolution, and the verification report of the the NA's Committee for National Defence and Security.In the afternoon, legislators debated in groups on the draft Law on Prices (amended), and the draft Law on Bidding (revised), as well as the implementation of the Law on Immigration related to the ‘place of birth’ information on the passport.On November 8, NA deputies are scheduled to spend the whole day on discussing in the hall working reports of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme People's Procuracy, the fight againt crimes and law violations, the judgment enforcement, and the anti-corruption work in 2022.

Vietnamplus