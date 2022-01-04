15th National Assembly's first extraordinary session opens

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Before the opening ceremony, which was live televised, leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and NA deputies paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

At the session (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the NA Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong will present a report examining the draft Resolution on piloting several special policies and mechanisms for the development of Can Tho city after Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presents a proposal.

In the preparatory meeting, lawmakers discussed and approved the session’s agenda after hearing a report on collecting feedback on the session’s scheduled agenda by NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.After NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his opening speech, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung is to present a proposal and Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh will present a verification report on the draft Resolution on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic recovery and development programme.Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The will present a proposal and Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh will present another report examining the draft investment policy on a project to build the eastern section of the North-South expressway in the 2021-2025 period.Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long will deliver a proposal and Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh will present a examination report on on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership, the Investment Law, the Bidding Law, the Electricity Law, the Enterprise Law, the Law on Special Consumption Tax and the Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgments.In the afternoon, the legislators will discuss in groups the draft Resolution on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Vietnamplus