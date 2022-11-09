15th National Assembly continues fourth session

Minister of Public Security To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

In the plenary session presided over by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh, legislators spent the whole day on debating working reports of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy; working reports on the prevention and control of crimes and corruption and legal enforcement in 2022, a draft Resolution on the disciplinary statute of limitations for violations of cadres, civil servants and public employees; the implementation of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens related to the "place of birth" information on the passports.

Minister of Public Security To Lam, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri, and Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long made clear several issues raised by lawmakers.

On November 9 morning, deputies will mull over documents. In the afternoon, they are due to vote to approve the Law on Amendments and Supplements to Several Articles of the Law on Radio Frequency and discuss in the plenary session the draft Law on Civil Defence.

VNA