13 dead, 4 missing in boat capsize near Hoi An City

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nam, deputy commander of Quang Nam Border Guard said that the boat carried 36 tourists including two children who all wore life jackets, adding the number of people on board was within the permissible limit.



Mr. Tran Van Tan, deputy chairman of Quang Nam province People’s Committee, said that about 500 people, 11 boats and one helicopter have been looking for the missing ones. They will operate overnight to search for the victims.

The incident happened 3 kilometers off the shore in Hoi An amid unfavorable weather conditions with rough sea and big waves.

The map shows the area where the incident occurred Mr. Tran Van Tan, deputy chairman of Quang Nam Province People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP) Military personnel discuss search and rescue measures (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Cuong