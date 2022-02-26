  1. National

13 dead, 4 missing in boat capsize near Hoi An City

SGGP
Thirteen people were killed and four have gone missing after a motorboat, carrying 39 passengers and crew members, capsized on its way from the Cham Islands to Cua Dai Port in Hoi An City, the Central province of Quang Nam on February 26.
Colonel Nguyen Quang Nam, deputy commander of Quang Nam Border Guard said that the boat carried 36 tourists including two children who all wore life jackets, adding the number of people on board was within the permissible limit.
Mr. Tran Van Tan, deputy chairman of Quang Nam province People’s Committee, said that about 500 people, 11 boats and one helicopter have been looking for the missing ones. They will operate overnight to search for the victims.
The incident happened 3 kilometers off the shore in Hoi An amid unfavorable weather conditions with rough sea and big waves.
13 dead, 4 missing in boat capsize near Hoi An City ảnh 1 The map shows the area where the incident occurred
13 dead, 4 missing in boat capsize near Hoi An City ảnh 2 Mr. Tran Van Tan, deputy chairman of Quang Nam Province People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)
13 dead, 4 missing in boat capsize near Hoi An City ảnh 3 Military personnel discuss search and rescue measures (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Cuong

Tags:

Other news

See more