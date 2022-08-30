11th National Congress of Vietnam Red Cross Society opens

Delegates pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and former President Tran Duc Luong sent baskets of flowers to the congress.

The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) officially opened in Hanoi on August 30, with the participation of 500 delegates. (Photo: VNA)



Between 2017 and 2022, the VRC’s total funding was over VND23 trillion (US$981.43 million), benefitting some 18.3 million underprivileged people each year.



In the 2022-2027 period, the association aims to support 1 million poor and disabled children as part of a nutrition programme for the group, along with 90,600 fishermen working on boards, and 1,300 fishing households.



It will also work to build a coordination mechanism in humanitarian activities, develop the contingent of volunteers and form a network of voluntary groups in agencies, organisations, businesses and religious organisations.



Various movements and programmes will also be rolled out in the time ahead, further benefiting poor fishermen, and poor and disadvantaged children, among others.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at the event.In her remarks, VRC President Bui Thi Hoa reviewed the operations of the association over the past year, saying that tens of millions of disadvantaged people received support, thousands of houses were built and millions of Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts have come to the poor.The congress looked into Red Cross movements in the 2017-2022 period, and discussed targets and tasks for the new tenure (2022-2027).VRC Vice President Nguyen Hai Anh pointed to obstacles to the work such as natural disasters, epidemics, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, problems in State management over humanitarian and charitable activities, and reduced international humanitarian aid.

Vietnamplus