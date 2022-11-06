112 works win 8th National External Information Service Awards

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia (C) grant the eighth National External Information Service Awards to authors. (Photo: Quang Phuc)



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia, Head of the Steering Committee for External Information Service attended the ceremony.

At the eighth National External Information Service Awards, the organizers received 1,172 works, increasing 11 percent over the previous times which was considered to be the most numerous of all times.The works were performed in 14 languages. Of these, around 200 foreign works and 70 others of foreign and overseas Vietnamese authors.The works reflected key political, economic, social and foreign events of Vietnam; the Party's guidelines in all fields; Vietnam's mark in the international arena; promoted and introduced the country, people, culture and wisdom of Vietnam; efforts in pandemic prevention and control and recovery after the pandemic and so on.At the awards ceremony, the organizing board awarded ten first prizes, 21 second prizes, 30 third prizes and 51 consolation prizes.Speaking at the awards ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated the efforts and responsibilities of the Council, Awards Organizing Board and Nhan Dan Newspaper – the standing organization of the awards and congratulated the awarded authors, collectives, individuals having great contributions for the success of the eighth National External Information Service Awards.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong