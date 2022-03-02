1,000 delegates to attend 13th National Women's Congress

It is expected that 1,000 female delegates, who are representatives of ethnic groups, religions and other sectors along with 200 guests, will attend the congress.
In the 2022-2027 term, the Vietnam Women's Union will propose at least 5 policies, schemes and two programs that had wider impacts on women, helping to solve some problems for women.
Within the congress framework, various activities will be held, notably a photo exhibition featuring women's images, text message fundraising campaigns to build at least 130 livelihood models with a total cost of VND13 billion (nearly US$570,000) for women living in border areas.
In addition, a dialogue to enhance gender equality and women empowerment will also take place with the participation of leaders of Government, relevant ministries and agencies.
On the same day, the Vietnam Women's Union launched Ao Dai Week 2022 nationwide.
