100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers in 2022 honoured

100 outstanding Vietnamese farmers in 2022 are honoured at a ceremony at Hanoi Opera House on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Among the 100 honoured, there are 15 ethnic minority people. All the honourees are farmers with outstanding achievements in production and business, promoting linkages, developing cooperatives, and building new-style rural areas. They have had many inventions and initiatives in startup and digital transformation, and also been important factors in promoting emulation movements in production and business.

Addressing the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc spotlighted the significance of the event and praised the honourees, saying that they are dynamic and creative examples with prominent achievements in production and business; effectively using capital, labour and land resources; and boldly apply science and technology to production.

They are really typical representatives for 3.6 million good farmers working in many industries nationwide, importantly contributing to restructuring agriculture and building new-style rural areas, he stressed.

President Phuc also highly valued the VFU for coordinating with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to successfully organise the “Proud of Vietnamese Farmers” programme and award the title of "outstanding Vietnamese farmer".

He said the VFU needs to mobilise and effectively use all resources from all economic sectors at home and abroad in order to further promote more rapid and sustainable agriculture development, striving to realise the goal of building a prosperous agriculture, rich farmers, and civilised and modern countryside.

Attention should be paid to taking practical and effective support measures to help farmers strengthen linkages and re-organise production in the direction of large-scale commodity production towards increasing the value and quality of farm produce and meeting the demand of domestic and international markets, he said.

VNA