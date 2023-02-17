National, U23 men’s football teams to have new head coach in late February

The Vietnam Football Federation said on February 16 that it had working sessions with Philippe Troussier on the post of the national and U23 men’s football teams’ head coach.

As this position has a very important role and has a great influence on the plan to implement Vietnam’s football development strategies, the selection has been carefully conducted by the VFF with a very strict process.

To date, the federation and Troussier have basically reached an agreement on the contents related to the work of the head coach of both teams as well as on goals and tasks in the coming period.

A ceremony to announce the new head coach is expected to be held in late February. The coach’s first task will be to build up the force and make a working plan for the U23 team which is expected to take training in early March in order to prepare for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Cambodia in May.

Troussier, born in 1955, is not new to Vietnam. He acted as a strategic adviser and then technical director at the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Academy in 2018.

One year later, he was appointed head coach of Vietnam's U19 squad and led the team to qualify for the 2020 U19 AFC Championship, which was later canceled due to Covid-19. He left after his contract with VFF expired in June 2021.