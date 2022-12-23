National Tourism Year 2022 wraps up in Quang Nam

The closing ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam- Green Destination” was held in Thang Binh District in the central province of Quang Nam on December 22.

The National Tourism Year was one of the important events contributing to the reopening of tourism activities in the country. In 2022, Vietnam received around 3.5 million foreign visitors. The total number of domestic tourists was more than 101 million. The industry eyes revenue of VND495, 000 billion (US$21 billion).

The event also helped Quang Nam Province recover the tourism sector. Accordingly, the province received nearly 4.8 million visitors, increasing 13 times compared to last year. The total tourism revenue was estimated at VND3,800 billion.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Le Tri Thanh said that the National Tourism Year 2022 was an opportunity for Quang Nam, provinces, and cities nationwide to promote cultural heritages, natural resources and landscapes, specific tourism products to domestic and international visitors.

The event has raised public awareness of a green environment for the development of sustainable tourism and contributed to implementing following the directions of the Government on reopening tourism activities under the new normal with the spirit of “Adapting safely, flexibly and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively”, he added.

On this occasion, Quang Nam Province announced that it will host the 2023 National Year of Startups to promote activities, encourage and spread the entrepreneurship spirit and culture in society.

The southern central coastal province of Binh Thuan will host the National Tourism Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan – green convergence”.

The National Tourism Year 2023 will include more than 200 events, including 13 national events organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; 31 programs held by Binh Thuan Province and 164 activities hosted by 41 provinces and cities throughout the country.