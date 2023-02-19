National high school graduation exam 2023 to take place in June

|
Students participate in the national high school graduation exam in the academic year 2021- 2022. (Photo: SGGP)
Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the national high school graduation exam for the academic years, in 2020-2021 and 2021- 2022 were held in July. This year’s examination will be organized earlier. In addition, university enrollment schedules will also begin earlier to prepare for the new school year that is expected to start in September, Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Nguyen Thu Thuy said.
Universities can launch admission requirements and organize selection based on high school graduation exam results early. Students must complete the university application form on the public university system in accordance with the regulations, she added.