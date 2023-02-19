SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Education

National high school graduation exam 2023 to take place in June

SGGP
The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place in June. The exam format will remain the same as last year, announced by the Ministry of Education and Training on February 19.
National high school graduation exam 2023 to take place in June ảnh 1

Students participate in the national high school graduation exam in the academic year 2021- 2022. (Photo: SGGP)

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the national high school graduation exam for the academic years, in 2020-2021 and 2021- 2022 were held in July. This year’s examination will be organized earlier. In addition, university enrollment schedules will also begin earlier to prepare for the new school year that is expected to start in September, Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Nguyen Thu Thuy said.

Universities can launch admission requirements and organize selection based on high school graduation exam results early. Students must complete the university application form on the public university system in accordance with the regulations, she added.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

national high school graduation exam academic year 2022- 2023 university enrollment schedule admission requirements based on high school graduation exam results

Other news